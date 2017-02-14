Feb. 14, 2017: What to Know
The Boise City Council will be briefed later today on a new East End bike and pedestrian project. The plan, proposed by the Ada County Highway District, would ask for the public's input on formalizing a network of pedestrian and bike improvements to allow greater mobility in the city's East End, including the Warm Springs and Mountain Cove neighborhoods.
