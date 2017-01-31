Downtown Deep Freeze
The fallout from the snowfall: Downtown Boise merchants worry about slumping sales and their customers' safety. "A couple hundred people usually walk through our doors, but it was probably cut in half."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|6 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|27
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC