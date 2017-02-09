Committee kills bill expanding PERSI ...

Committee kills bill expanding PERSI Rule of 80

Read more: Post Register

After an emotional hearing that stretched for close to two hours Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to kill legislation proposed by the state Department of Juvenile Corrections and the Association of Idaho Counties to grant law enforcement officer status for retirement purposes to POST-certified officers who work in juvenile detention, juvenile probation, misdemeanor probation and emergency communication. The question is whether the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho's Rule of 90 for calculating when an employee is retirement eligible, or the Rule of 80 that applies to law enforcement officers, which allows them to retire sooner, should apply .

