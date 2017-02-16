Coburn comes to Idaho to press for con-con, amid buzz for, against the idea here...

Former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn, a senior adviser to the Convention of the States Project , is speaking in the Lincoln Auditorium this afternoon in favor of states petitioning for an Article V convention to amend the U.S. Constitution for the purpose of "limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government." His talk comes the same day that an Idaho Senate committee agreed to introduce a proposal from Sen. Marv Hagedorn, R-Meridian, to petition for a convention to pass a balanced budget amendment.

