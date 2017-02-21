Busy Street, Contentious Issue: Prote...

Busy Street, Contentious Issue: Protesters Stand for Planned Parenthood at The Grove

One of Boise's busiest streets got a taste of one of 2017's most contentious issues Thursday, as more than 100 demonstrators lined up in front of The Grove Hotel to protest congressional Republican-led efforts to strip Planned Parenthood of funding. "We're here to let our delegation know we're against defunding Planned Parenthood," said Planned Parenthood Idaho Legislative Director Misty Tolman , who organized the rally.

