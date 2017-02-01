Boise 'Welcoming City' Resolution Affirms City Commitment to...
The Boise City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday reaffirming its commitment to making the City of Trees an inviting community for all its residents-whether they be refugees, immigrants or otherwise. Dubbed the "Welcoming City" resolution, it is a formal recognition of the commitment held by the city and its private and nonprofit partners to make Boise feel like home for those who live here.
