Boise office of World Relief will be closing
The Boise office of World Relief will be closing, due to President Trump's executive order cutting resettlement of refugees. World Relief, a non-profit is one of three agencies in the Treasure Valley that helps refugees find and furnish apartments, process immigration paperwork, arrange health care, receive temporary financial aid and find jobs.
