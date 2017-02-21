Boise Man Admits Roman Candle Sparked...

Boise Man Admits Roman Candle Sparked Massive Table Rock Fire

20 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

The 2,500-acre Table Rock fire, sparked in the Wild Horse subdivision, ripped down the Boise Foothills toward the Warm Springs Mesa and Harris Ranch subdivisions. A Boise man admitted Wednesday morning that he was responsible for the June 2016 Table Rock Fire , which lit up the Boise Foothills, scorched more than 2,500 acres, destroyed a home and put hundreds of residents in jeopardy.

