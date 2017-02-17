Boise Brewing and B-Town Bistro Buddy Up for Brewer's Dinner Feb. 18

The perfect pairing is a sight to behold, and on Saturday, Feb. 18, you can see one for yourself when Boise Brewing and B-Town Bistro come together for a Brewer's Dinner, which includes four delicious courses, each matched with an equally delicious brew. This dinner-and-drinks delight starts at 5 p.m., and tickets are $35 per person.

