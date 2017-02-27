Bill Targeting 'Government Interference' in Elections Surfaces at Idaho Legislature
Just as Ada County voters were set to begin early voting Monday morning, deciding the fate of bonds and/or supplemental levies in the Boise, Kuna and West Ada school districts, the Idaho Legislature took up a measure that, if approved, would impose strict rules on Idaho elections and bond elections in particular. "The crux of this bill says that no public funds, resources or property may be used by a governmental entity in supporting a proposed bond or levy," said Rep. Jason Monks .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Sun
|Sekans88
|82
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC