Bill introduced to avoid new - loser pay' rule

The chairmen of the Idaho House and Senate judiciary committees are co-sponsoring legislation in response to a ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court this fall imposing a new "loser pays" system for attorney fees in civil cases - if lawmakers don't act before March 1. "This bill simply restores that rule we've had for the last 30 years," said House Judiciary Chairman Lynn Luker, R-Boise, calling for attorney fees to be awarded only "if the claim was brought frivolously or without foundation or unreasonably." Luker noted that the courts imposed that as the rule in 1979 due to uncertainty about what standard applied, under a 1976 law that left the matter of attorney fee awards entirely to the discretion of the courts.

