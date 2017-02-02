Bill introduced to avoid new - loser pay' rule
The chairmen of the Idaho House and Senate judiciary committees are co-sponsoring legislation in response to a ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court this fall imposing a new "loser pays" system for attorney fees in civil cases - if lawmakers don't act before March 1. "This bill simply restores that rule we've had for the last 30 years," said House Judiciary Chairman Lynn Luker, R-Boise, calling for attorney fees to be awarded only "if the claim was brought frivolously or without foundation or unreasonably." Luker noted that the courts imposed that as the rule in 1979 due to uncertainty about what standard applied, under a 1976 law that left the matter of attorney fee awards entirely to the discretion of the courts.
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|29
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
