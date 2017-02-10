Basque Market Closed Feb. 13-22 for Trip to Basque Country

If you hate running out of astobiza txakoli , idiazabal , chorizo -or any of the other hundreds of food and household items at the Basque Market, you better stock up now: Market co-owners Tara and Tony Eiguren are taking their staff on a tour of Euskadi . The shop will be closed Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 13-Feb. 22, and will reopen for regular business Thursday, Feb. 23. "Our goal at The Basque Market has always been to bring the Basque country to Boise and provide our customers with the feel of Euskadi without leaving home," wrote Tara in an email.

