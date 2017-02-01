ACHD: Idaho Law is 'Ambiguous' on Who Should Be Shoveling Boise Streets

The snowball fight between the city of Boise and Ada County Highway District over who is responsible for clearing Boise's sidewalks escalated Wednesday morning, when the legal counsel for ACHD fired off a letter to Rep. John Gannon insisting the current statute is "ambiguous." Gannon recently intervened in the ongoing disagreement between City Hall and ACHD when he turned to the Idaho attorney general's office, asking for an opinion on who should be clearing city sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.