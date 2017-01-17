Following the presidential election, Boise students Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh decided to combat fear and divisiveness by founding People for Unity and organizing a nonpartisan Women's March on Idaho, one of many rallies being held in concurrence with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Women's March on Idaho kicks off at the Capitol Building and moves toward Boise City Hall, where a number of speakers will take the stage, such as Senate Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner-Webb, LGBTQ activist Dianne Piggott, State Representative Melissa Wintrow, former House Minority Chief of Staff Jen Martinez, and Asmaa Albukaie, Idaho's first Syrian refugee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.