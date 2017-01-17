Women's March on Idaho

Women's March on Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Following the presidential election, Boise students Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh decided to combat fear and divisiveness by founding People for Unity and organizing a nonpartisan Women's March on Idaho, one of many rallies being held in concurrence with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Women's March on Idaho kicks off at the Capitol Building and moves toward Boise City Hall, where a number of speakers will take the stage, such as Senate Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner-Webb, LGBTQ activist Dianne Piggott, State Representative Melissa Wintrow, former House Minority Chief of Staff Jen Martinez, and Asmaa Albukaie, Idaho's first Syrian refugee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) 8 hr Huckleberries hate 36
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 14 sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Jan 4 Ricoh181 2
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM MST

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC