For 15 years, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival has toured dozens of awe-inspiring nature documentaries to cities around the world. It's Boise's turn to get wild - and scenic - on Friday, Jan. 6 when the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club hosts a slate of films from the fest at the Egyptian Theatre.

