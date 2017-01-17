Why we need condors in eastern Oregon

California condors may not be recent inhabitants of the Hells Canyon area of eastern Oregon, but there is evidence that the giant vultures lived in the area as recently as the 19th century. I note this because some critics say that the Nez Perce Tribe and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should not collaborate to assess Hells Canyon as a possible condor reintroduction site.

