U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson Resigning, Effective Feb. 25
U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Wendy Olson confirmed Thursday she's resigning from her post after six years and nearly two decades with the U.S. attorney's office. Olson said her resignation would be effective Saturday, Feb. 25. Olson added that her plans would include going into private practice in Boise.
Read more at Boise Weekly.
