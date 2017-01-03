Treefort 2017 Drops Second Artist Ann...

Treefort 2017 Drops Second Artist Announcement

Treefort Music Fest has released the names of an additional 105 acts set to perform at this year's festival in downtown Boise, slated for March 22-26. The 2017 fest now boasts a lineup of 180 bands.

