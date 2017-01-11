State of the State: Criticism

Critics from across the political spectrum wasted no time picking apart Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's Jan. 9 State of the State address, in which he unveiled a proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget that topped $3.6 billion - the majority to be spent on education. Democratic leadership offered some faint praise for what they called Otter's "strategic vision" of ensuring 60 percent of Idaho high-school graduates attain some kind of higher education, but quickly added that they doubted the governor was capable of convincing his own party to buy into that vision.

