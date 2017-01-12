Stabbing Suspect in Custody, Boise Po...

Stabbing Suspect in Custody, Boise Police Ask Witnesses to Call

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boise Weekly

As Friday night turned into Saturday morning, blood was spilled in downtown Boise, and a suspect was taken into custody. Boise police were summoned to the 100 block of S. Sixth near Main Street early this morning after a fight erupted, resulting in two victims suffering stab wounds, one of them life-threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Sat sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Jan 4 Ricoh181 2
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 35
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC