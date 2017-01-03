Slip-Sliddin' Away: Sleet, Icy Streets and Sidewalks Close Schools Again Monday
One day after a moist Pacific warm front pulled temperatures above freezing and sent rooftops of snow careening to the ground, Treasure Valley commuters on Monday had to endure treacherously slippy sidewalks and some ice-covered roads, particularly in west Ada and Canyon counties. The warm-up Sunday was so rapid that officials at the National Weather Service Office said, at one point, Boise temperatures rose nearly 10 degrees in 10 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|562
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|35
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC