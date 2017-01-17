Rule easing public lands transfer con...

Rule easing public lands transfer concerns hunters, others

15 hrs ago

Boise, Idaho a A change in U.S. House rules making it easier to transfer millions of acres of federal public lands to states is worrying hunters and outdoor enthusiasts across the West who fear losing access. Lawmakers earlier this month passed a rule eliminating a significant budget hurdle and written so broadly that it includes national parks.

