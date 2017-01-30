Pro-Immigration, Refugee Rallies Planned For Sunday at Boise Airport
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Saturday afternoon prohibiting more than 200 million people-including refugees-from entering the United States. The order was quickly blocked by a federal judge , but not before thousands of demonstrators gathered at airports around the country to voice their support of immigrants and refugees, and decry the president's action.
