Power Play

Power Play

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

For millions of Americans, the past 18 months have been a "series of unfortunate events," culminating in the inauguration of a deeply divisive president and a cultural mood of doom and gloom. By coincidence among the seemingly unending string of Netflix original releases is Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events --an eight episode series based on the widely popular young adult book series and 2004 Jim Carrey star vehicle of the same name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... 55 min Robert 2
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Wed Alex 3
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Wed FreeZone 10
Check this out! Tue Intrested 1
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 19 sympathforthedevil8 37
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 14 sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,279,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC