Poisonous ornamental plant blamed for elk deaths near Boise
Officials say seven elk died in the Boise foothills after eating a poisonous shrub that's used as landscaping for homes. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the elk had been dead about five days before being found on Tuesday in the area near Table Rock Road and Wild Horse Lane.
