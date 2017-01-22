Otter Joins Bieter Using Citizen Money To Lobby For F-35 At Gowen

Residents of the Boise Bench have little chance of winning a battle against the noisy F-35 fighter jets now that Gov. Butch Otter has joined forces with Boise's Team Dave to combat the anti-aircraft volleys being fired from folks seeking a little peace and quiet. With unlimited resources in the form of citizen's tax dollars at their disposal, the establishment politicos have nothing to fear from those who oppose noisy fighters over Boise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Guardian.