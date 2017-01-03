Next Up: 'Right-Sizing' Boise's Main Street and Fairview Avenue
Boiseans were asked this summer to weigh in on a series of proposed changes to Fairview Avenue and Main Streets-two of the most-traveled corridors in the city, linking the downtown core to the Boise Connector and points east. Months later, amid a historic winter freeze, the Boise City Council will weigh in Tuesday, Jan. 19 on the Ada County Highway District's proposed changes to those roadways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
