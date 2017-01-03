Next Up: 'Right-Sizing' Boise's Main Street and Fairview Avenue

Boiseans were asked this summer to weigh in on a series of proposed changes to Fairview Avenue and Main Streets-two of the most-traveled corridors in the city, linking the downtown core to the Boise Connector and points east. Months later, amid a historic winter freeze, the Boise City Council will weigh in Tuesday, Jan. 19 on the Ada County Highway District's proposed changes to those roadways.

