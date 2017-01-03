New York Times Chronicles Rising Tide of Homeless Encampments in Western U.S.
In a Jan. 9 article titled "Rights Battles Emerge in Cities Where Homelessness Can Be a Crime," The New York Times chronicled a dilemma that Boiseans know all too well. The Times reported a growing number of homeless encampments, similar to the former tent city in Boise that became known as "Cooper Court," have "led to civic soul-searching in cities around the country."
