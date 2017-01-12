Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight to Podcast Live And More Hackfort News

Nate Silver's first foray into the public sphere was when he developed PECOTA-a forecasting system for developing the careers of Major League Baseball players-but his claim to fame is as a political prognosticator. In the 2008 presidential election, he called the results of 49 out of 50 states, and has since established himself as America's political poll analyst-in-chief at the polling website FiveThirtyEight .

