Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight to Podcast Live And More Hackfort News
Nate Silver's first foray into the public sphere was when he developed PECOTA-a forecasting system for developing the careers of Major League Baseball players-but his claim to fame is as a political prognosticator. In the 2008 presidential election, he called the results of 49 out of 50 states, and has since established himself as America's political poll analyst-in-chief at the polling website FiveThirtyEight .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Insurgentsgohome
|564
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|35
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC