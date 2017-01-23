Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of Steven Nelson
A Nampa man has been transferred to federal custody and charged with a hate crime for the assault of Steven Nelson, a gay man who died following an attack last spring. Kelly Schneider, 23, faces a federal hate crime charge in the April 2016 death of Nelson, 49, who was allegedly lured by Schneider, Jayson C. Woods, Daniel A. Henkel and Kevin R. Tracy to a site near Lake Lowell with a promise of sex for money.
