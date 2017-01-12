N. Idaho lawmaker who says women only move up in Legislature by...
Idaho Rep. Heather Scott has been stripped of her legislative committee assignments after commenting to another female lawmaker that women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors. House Speaker Scott Bedke announced the rarely-used punishment on the House floor Thursday.
