Must-Needs at Interfaith Sanctuary: Over-the-Counter Cold Remedies, Coloring Books
Record-breaking snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures continue to threaten some of the region's most vulnerable citizens: hundreds of homeless men, women and children who rely on Treasure Valley shelters for temporary housing. At Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, caregivers say the brutal winter weather has triggered additional challenges.
