More
Hansen was an attorney who served as a state senator for six terms before retiring in 1998. He has been described as a "steelheader," after a fish that is known for swimming upstream for his penchant for bucking the political currents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|562
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|35
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC