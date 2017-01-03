Moose runs alongside car on Montana highway

A Montana woman traveling through the mountains on the Idaho border captured video of a bull moose running alongside her family's car for several seconds. Jessica Richards, 27, of Whitefish, said she is always on the lookout for moose while traveling down Highway 12 to visit family in Boise, Idaho, but she had never actually seen one until Dec. 23. "And every time, I always see these moose-crossing signs everywhere, and I always tell my husband I want to see a moose but we never do," Richards told ABC News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.