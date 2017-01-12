Minus the Bear announce new LP & tour with Beach Slang & Bayonne, share song

Minus the Bear will release the followup to 2012's Infinity Overhead , titled VOIDS , on March 3. For this one, they're back on their original label Suicide Squeeze for the first time since 2007's Planet of Ice . It's also their first time working with producer Sam Bell, who's worked with The Cribs, R.E.M., Bloc Party, and others.

