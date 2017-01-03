Mexican veterinarians sue Idaho dairy...

Mexican veterinarians sue Idaho dairy for human trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This 2015 self-portrait by CA©sar NerA3n MartA nez RodrA guez shows him at work at the Funk Dairy in Murtaugh, Idaho. He is one of six veterinarians who say they were recruited from Mexico to work at the Idaho dairy farm as animal scientists, but were instead forced to work as laborers, milking cows and shoveling manure for about a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) 13 hr Ricoh181 2
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) 20 hr sympahtyforthedevil8 562
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) 20 hr sympahtyforthedevil8 35
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC