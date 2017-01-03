Man Suspected of Murdering Boise State Student Awaiting Extradition Hearing in New York
The man suspected of killing Boise State University student Sierra/Simon Bush is still behind bars in a New York City jail Bruce Marchant, 61, refused to waive extradition to Boise to face charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.
