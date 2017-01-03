KNFL/Boise Ups Joey Jenkins To PD

KNFL/Boise Ups Joey Jenkins To PD

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

IMPACT RADIO GROUP Sports KNFL /BOISE, ID has promoted afternoon co-host JOEY JENKINS to PD, effective immediately. JENKINS joined the station in 2016 as producer, phone screener, and board op for all local programming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Dec 31 El Kabong 34
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea... Dec 17 PFFFTTTT 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Ada County was issued at January 03 at 6:44PM MST

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC