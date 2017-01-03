KNFL/Boise Ups Joey Jenkins To PD
IMPACT RADIO GROUP Sports KNFL /BOISE, ID has promoted afternoon co-host JOEY JENKINS to PD, effective immediately. JENKINS joined the station in 2016 as producer, phone screener, and board op for all local programming.
