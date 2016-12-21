Judges: Meridian must provide magistr...

Judges: Meridian must provide magistrate court facilities

A panel of Fourth District Court judges says the city of Meridian must provide its own magistrate court facilities but freed Garden City from that requirement. The Idaho Statesman says the judges ruled last month that Meridian must comply with a 1994 court order to provide its own court facilities.

