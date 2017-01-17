Join Comedians Emma Arnold, Lace Larr...

Join Comedians Emma Arnold, Lace Larrabee For Laughs to Benefit WCA

14 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Boisean Emma Arnold is one of several comedians who will perform a benefit show for the WCA at Humpin' Hannah's. In a week that began with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will end with the inauguration of President Donald Trump and the Women's March on Idaho Jan. 20-21 , the Women's & Children's Alliance is spoiling for some laughs.

