Idaho's sage grouse lawsuit dismissed...

Idaho's sage grouse lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this March 25, 2007, file photo, two sage grouse roosters challenge each other for hens in Rockland, Idaho. A judge has rejected Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's lawsuit contending the Obama administration acted illegally by imposing federal land-use restrictions intended to protect the sage grouse in Idaho and southwestern Montana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) 19 hr tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Wed Ricoh181 2
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 562
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 35
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Ada County was issued at January 07 at 8:46AM MST

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC