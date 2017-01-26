Idaho man sentenced to decade in pris...

Idaho man sentenced to decade in prison for armed stand off with police

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The U.S. Department of Justice says 41-year-old Daniel Mills of Jerome, Idaho ha been sentenced Wednesday to serve ten years in prison unlawfully possessing a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release. Jerome County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop Mills for a broken taillight on January 11, 2016 when Mills sped off, reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

