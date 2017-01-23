Idaho Lawmakers Question Sustainability of Ever-Expanding Community College Network
Three presidents of Idaho community colleges-College of Western Idaho, College of Southern Idaho and North Idaho College-stood before the Idaho House Education Committee Tuesday morning, trumpeting what they said was an "annual economic impact of $500 million" offered by their institutions to the state economy. They also left a number of lawmakers wondering if the rapid growth, particularly of CWI, was financially sustainable.
