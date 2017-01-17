Idaho Jobless Rate Dropped in December, Thousands of 'Hard to Fill' Jobs Remain
In the first drop in five months, the unemployment rate in Idaho dipped to 3.7 percent in December. Reports from the Idaho Department of Labor pointed to job-gains in the manufacturing, financial, professional and business service sectors, which increased the workforce to 784,200.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
