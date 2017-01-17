I-90 repairs east of Coeur d'Alene set to begin Monday evening
The city of Coeur d'Alene says crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairing sections of Interstate 90 that have been damaged by potholes early next week. The city is cautioning drivers in the area to expect reduced speeds in the work zone and lane restrictions during the repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|sympathforthedevil8
|37
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC