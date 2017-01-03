Heavy Snow Collapses Roofs, Triggers Damage at Some Schools, Cancels Classes Again

The nonstop deluge of snow, rain and/or ice rinsed and repeated Tuesday morning as an additional three to five inches of snow was reported in some parts of the Treasure Valley, once again canceling classes for most of the region's school districts. In a pre-dawn message to students, parents and teachers, Boise School District officials said they would close schools Tuesday "due to new snowfall causing dangerous travel conditions, especially on neighborhood streets and continued dangerous conditions of icy neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and weather-related damage to numerous buildings."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.