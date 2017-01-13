Hagadone Marine Group begins construction on mega marine center
Last month, Hagadone Marine Group began construction on its new mega marine center. The construction includes three new buildings and the creation of over 32,000 square feet of service center space, totaling $4 million in enhancements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Insurgentsgohome
|564
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|35
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC