Gov. Otter names acting director for ...

Gov. Otter names acting director for Finance Department

1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has named Mary Hughes as acting director of the Idaho Department of Finance while the current head of the agency is in the hospital. Director Gavin Gee suffered a brain injury while jogging earlier this week.

