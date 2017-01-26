Gov. Otter names acting director for Finance Department
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has named Mary Hughes as acting director of the Idaho Department of Finance while the current head of the agency is in the hospital. Director Gavin Gee suffered a brain injury while jogging earlier this week.
