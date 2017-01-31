GOP Majority Pushes Tax Cut Bill Through Idaho House Panel

The Republican supermajority on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted Tuesday morning to move a proposed tax cut for Idaho's wealthiest residents to the full House. HB 67, sponsored by House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle , would lower Idaho's top tier for personal and corporate income tax rate from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent, and would exempt the first $750 of income from taxation.

