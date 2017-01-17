Fugitive Arrested After Standoff at B...

Fugitive Arrested After Standoff at Boise Hotel

Jacob Taylor, 35, is behind bars after a nearly five-hour standoff at a Boise hotel on Jan. 21. Police received a tip that Taylor, who had an outstanding warrant from the Idaho Department of Correction, was holed up at the Red Lion Hotel on Fairview Avenue. When they arrived, Taylor attempted to flee by climbing across a series of hotel room balconies, several stories high.

